Hina Khan sizzles in hot beach wear, check out her vacay video!

Hina Khan is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the country. The star, who predominantly works in the television industry, loves to travel and whenever she gets a time off from her busy schedule, flies off to different parts of the world to explore and experience their beauty and culture.

New Delhi: She is also extremely popular on social media and has close to 18 million followers on Instagram. She regularly posts and shares pictures from her travels on her social media for her fans, and recently she shared some of her pictures from the picturesque Phiphi Island in Thailand.

While sharing the post, she wrote, "Nature is therapeutic..Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler"

Here is the post shared by the star:

The actress in the pictures can be seen flexing her physique while donning a matching floral print combination that includes a crop top and a short ruched skirt.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the movie 'Lines', a film directed by Hussein Khan, will be next seen in the movie titled 'Country of Blind', a film which is being helmed by director Rahat Kazmi and is an adaptation of a 1904 story by H.G. Wells of the same name.