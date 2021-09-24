Hina Khan still reads old chat with Sidharth Shukla, says 'won't share them with you'

New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan recalled a conversation with late actor Sidharth Shukla. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Hina talked about how he had cheered her up after her father's death, which happened in April this year. She revealed that Sidharth had dialled her to offer his condolences, however, she did not pick up his call. She said that he then messaged her and made her feel relaxed and finally managed to bring a smile to her face.

Hina was speaking to Bollywood Hungama when she said, "Sidharth's passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don't want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden."

The 'Ek Hazaro Main Meri Behna Hai' actress said that while she would not make the chat with Sidharth public, she would definitely share it with his family as they are trying to collect all memories related to him.

"I remember he called me when dad's thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face," Hina continued.

"I can't really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I'm going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him which they probably don't know. Obviously, they're trying to collect all the memories possible," she added.

Sidharth became a household name with his role in 'Balika Vadhu'. He appeared in reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss 13' and emerged out as winner in both. He once again went inside the house as a 'senior' along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan in the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, after complaining of chest pain and failing to wake up the next morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.