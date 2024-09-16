Hina Khan showcased her strongest side ever since she was diagnosed with cancer. But the actress Kraft her fans were baffled after she walked a ramp looking every bit gorgeous. Yes, the video of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress is going viral where she is seen stunning in a red bridal attire and walking the ramp. The way Hina has embraced her while battling cancer is every bit commendable and she proved she is extraordinary.

Check out the post shared by Hina Khan turning into an ultra-gorgeous bride.

Hian Khan looked extremely beautiful and gorgeous as she shared her video of walking the ramp and getting all decked up. The caption that she shared on the post reads," My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy'a strong Girl, Don't be a cry baby,Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude)Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it..So I Stopped worrying about the outcome,Just Focused on what's within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah..He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. Thiss wasn't easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina. DONT EVER STOP.. About last night,Dressed as a Bride after ages".

Hina mentioned how much she enjoyed dressing as a bride after ages.

Along with her fans, many TV personalities showered love on the actress. They are lauding the way she is leading her life in such a commendable way.