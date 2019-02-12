Hina Khan's classic ethnic photoshoot will make you go weak in the knees — Do not miss

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist and currently famous as 'Komolika', actress Hina Khan is one of the biggest names in the television industry. Hina is known to be a trendsetter and a headline maker from the beginning. She surely is one of the most loved television celebs and regularly shares pictures and videos on her Instagram to keep her social media family updated.

Apart from being a fitness freak, Hina is also known for her fashion and style. She often sets fashion goals for her followers with her eye-catching appearances.

Hina recently did a photo shoot with a publication and shared some of her pictures on her Instagram story. Hina, who is dressed up mostly in ethnic in the pics, looked like a royal princess and totally rocked the outfits.

Take a look at her pictures shared by her fans on social media:

OMG. Cannot get over this photoshoot. She is a perfect mix of cute & hot ___ #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/Hrwr8OM3S7 — sal. (@saleha_xo) February 11, 2019

Looking like a princess. Can totally rock ANY outfit __ #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/YU6IJOK2ug — sal. (@saleha_xo) February 11, 2019

Hina became a household name after portraying the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. In 2017, Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and became the first runner up. She is currently one of the highest paid actresses in the Indian television industry.

Hina has been s dating 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai''s supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal since 2014.

She is at present portraying the iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and has fetched rave reviews for her performance.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.