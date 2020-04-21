हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's desi transformation in short film 'Smart Phone' will leave you stunned - Watch trailer

'Smart Phone' tells the story of how in today's time we are addicted to the gadget the most. 

Hina Khan&#039;s desi transformation in short film &#039;Smart Phone&#039; will leave you stunned - Watch trailer

New Delhi: Popular television face Hina Khan, who successfully moved into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year. She will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone', the first look of which was released two years back around the same time. 

The project is finally ready and stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Akshay Oberoi in lead roles. The trailer of the short film is out and the movie will release on April 24, 2020. 

Watch the trailer: 

'Smart Phone' tells the story of how in today's time we are addicted to the gadget the most. It promises to be a thrilling ride of our addiction story. 

Hina is seen in this project in a total desi look, something which is in contrast with her on-screen hep image. She has ditched her glam avatar for a desi look and is seen clad in a saree with a thick accent. Her character is shown to have arrived in the big city of Mumbai after marriage and is shown talking to her mother over the phone and narrate everything. 

But the twist comes in when her husband's (Kunaal) friends come over for a game of cards and like we saw in Mahabharat, prompting the former to put his wife at stake after losing everything else. And shockingly he does that.

Let's wait for April 24 to know what happens next...

 

Tags:
Hina Khansmart phonekunaal roy kapur smartphone filmullu app
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Kiara Advani's childhood home video is the best thing on internet today - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 18601Confirmed
  • 3252Discharged
  • 590Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M6S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day