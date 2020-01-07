Hina Khan's first glimpse from 'Damaged 2' is unmissable –Watch

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and popular television actress Hina Khan is ready to embark on a new journey in her career. She will be seen in a digital project titled 'Damaged 2'. Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look poster.

Hina Khan also shared a glimpse of her role in 'Damaged 2' which is a new season of Hungama Play's original show titled 'Damaged' which happens to be a psychological crime drama. It features Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman in lead roles.

'Damaged 2' will release on January 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Hina is busy with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' which will hit the screens on January 31, 2020. It also features Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

She was previously seen in reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 11', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.