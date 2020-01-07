हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's first glimpse from 'Damaged 2' is unmissable –Watch

'Damaged 2' will release on January 14, 2020.

Hina Khan&#039;s first glimpse from &#039;Damaged 2&#039; is unmissable –Watch

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and popular television actress Hina Khan is ready to embark on a new journey in her career. She will be seen in a digital project titled 'Damaged 2'. Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look poster.

Hina Khan also shared a glimpse of her role in 'Damaged 2' which is a new season of Hungama Play's original show titled 'Damaged' which happens to be a psychological crime drama. It features Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman in lead roles.

'Damaged 2' will release on January 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Hina is busy with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' which will hit the screens on January 31, 2020. It also features Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

She was previously seen in reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 11', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

 

 

Tags:
Hina KhanDamaged 2hacked
Next
Story

Irrfan Khan's first look from Angrezi Medium out- See inside

Must Watch

PT9M13S

'Free Kashmir' poster at Mumbai protest against JNU violence