Hina Khan's gym swag is on, flaunts washboard abs in latest pics

New Delhi: Television's famous face Hina Khan is known for her class performances on the small screen. But besides acting, she is also majorly into fitness. The actress is a gym freak and works out regularly to maintain her hourglass figure.

She recently posted pictures on Instagram where she is flaunting her gym swag and washboard abs. In the caption, she wrote: “You only get what you work for! #WorthIt #FitGirl #GymSwagger #GymFashion #AbsWorkout #Fitness @victoriasport @victoriassecret.”

Hina often shares pictures from her gym where she cn be seen working out. Such selfies and videos can inspire all those who are still wondering whether to hit the gym and pump up the iron or not.

The actress is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. She teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and has received a warm response from the audience for portraying the iconic character of Komolika in her own style.

A few days back, she bagged the best negative actor trophy at the Indian Telly Awards.

Hina Khan's Komoswag and gym swag make her one of the topmost TV celebs in the country. She ended up as a finalist on reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was also seen in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'.