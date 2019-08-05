Hina Khan's 'imperfectly perfect' picture will drive away your Monday blues

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Hina Khan's latest Instagram update is all things beautiful. The actress, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, shared pictures in a floral outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "Imperfectly Perfect what say."

Hina returned to bay after shooting for an international project a few days ago. She had taken a sabbatical from the television and busy concentrating on her upcoming movies.

After entertaining her fans as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Hina made her debut into the world of films with 'Lines' which is based on the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley was seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina became one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 11 and her stint in the show was loved by all. It was only after Bigg Boss, Hina bagged the mega project with Balaji. However, she soon exited the show to foray into films.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 6 million followers.