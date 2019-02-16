Hina Khan's latest Instagram pic will take your breath away!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is a stunner in every sense and often leaves us bewitched with her social media posts. The actress posts regularly on Instagram, keeping her fanbase updated with the latest details of her life.

Hina's latest Instagram post has her posing in a traditional outfit. The actress looks absolutely stunning and fans have started flooding the comments section with compliments.

Check out her post here:



The leggy lass is known to be a fitness freak and often posts workout videos and pics, encouraging her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

It is perhaps the result of her vigorous workout sessions, that the actress has a perfectly toned body. Hina is seen playing the role of Komolika and people are loving her avatar!

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.