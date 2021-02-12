हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan's latest monochrome photos in black bikini, fishnet stockings will leave you distracted

Television start-turned movie actress Hina Khan is raising the mercury levels with her bold and sassy photoshoot giving major boss lady vibes. On Thursday, the lady posted a few pictures on Instagram and ever since fans can't control their calm. The gorgeous face is a social media stunner and her posts break the internet, minutes after she makes any update.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has not only worked predominantly in the Hindi television industry but also appeared in several films and web-series. Her recent stint was in 'Bigg Boss 14' where she appeared as one of the 'seniors' along with Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla. However, she is best remembered for her role of Akshara in daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.'.

Her posts never fail to become a sensation on social media as her huge fan following like and comment on every single post she publishes. A fashion icon that she is, Hina knows how to make heads turn. On Thursday, Hina took to Instagram and shared several pictures of herself where she is seen revealing her latest look from a photoshoot, which appears to be one of her hottest till date. Don't believe us? Take a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina paired her solid bottoms with fishnet stockings along with a hooded coat thrown over a black bikini. To add further oomph, she paired black thigh-high boots. 

Well, after going through her latest monochrome picture, all we can say is that she is acing this look! Her post received more than 4.74 likes on Instagram. Her post also received a thumbs up from actress Sonakshi Sinha, who commented, "O my my..." 

In another post that she shared from the same photoshoot, the actress gave a closer view of her killer expression and mesmerizing eyes. She captioned the post as, "Black and White is more realistic."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina definitely poses like a pro and there's no denying to the fact. With her latest set of black and white pictures, Hina has amped up her Instagram game. 
 

 

 

