Hina Khan's pics with 'Mini Sher Khan' aka Lucy the cat is too cute for words!

New Delhi: The popular telly actress Hina Khan enjoyed the beautiful Swiss landscape a few days back. And guess what? She posted a series of breathtaking pictures and this time she had a great company.

Hina shared her adorable pictures with Lucy the cat. And it's hard to decide which one is cuter. She captioned the picture as: “Meet Lucy... #SwissDiaries#SherKhanWithMiniSherKhan#Garfield”

Isn't the Garfield cat grumpy and cutesy?

Well, Hina did manage to find this beauty in Switzerland.

Hina was out on her European sojourn sometime back and she did post pictures from Milan, Paris and Switzerland.

The telly beauty made her debut into the world of movie with 'Lines' which is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina brilliantly portrayed one of the most iconic TV characters Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But she bid adieu to the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 5.6 million followers.