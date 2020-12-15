हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

His sob story starts: It's Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan again - Here's what happened

Mumbai Police has transferred Hrithik Roshan's complaint of impersonating him and stalking him on the internet, lodged in 2016-17, from cyber cell to its crime intelligence unit.

His sob story starts: It&#039;s Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan again - Here&#039;s what happened
Image Courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Four years after actor Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), a Mumbai Crime branch official said on Monday. 

Reacting to the same, Kangana slammed Hrithik, saying he "refuses to move on". 

"His sob story starts again, so many years since our break-up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, Hrithik Roshan, kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (how long would you cry for a small affair)," she tweeted. 

News agency PTI reports that in 2016, on Hrithik's complaint, a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). 

The police forensic expert was then unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the USA, and submitted a NIL report in June 2017.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were engaged in a series of allegations and counter-allegations resulting in multiple complaints. 

Kangana and Hrithik had worked together in 'Krrish 3' and 'Kites' and reportedly dated for some time. 

(With agency inputs)

