Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and other stars post wishes

New Delhi: Bollywood celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter posted a message in Hindi to wish his fans and on Instagram, he shared snipped of the Holi celebrations over the years at him home and RK Studios.

~ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 10, 2020

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a throwback picture with Hema Malini from the 1975 classic 'Sholay' and advised fans to celebrate the festival carefully while cautioning about coronavirus.

HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona pic.twitter.com/usliECFOBw — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 10, 2020

Aamir Khan treated fans to pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad playing Holi and wrote, "Holi Mubarak, guys."

Akshay Kumar conveyed Holi wishes to his followers on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe."

Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe. https://t.co/5TtSI2slKb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 10, 2020

Deepika Padukone shared a happy video as she wished her fans on Holi. It was initially posted on her Instagram stories and was curated by fan clubs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a lovely photo with her daughter Aaradhya from Monday night's Holika Dahan celebrations.

Alia Bhatt wished her fans on the festival by sharing a special Holi song from the movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and also celebrated the 3-year completion of the movie. She captioned the video as, "Happy Holi, everyone! #3YearsofBKD #BadrinathKiDulhania."Nick Jonas also wished his fans on the festival in a Tweet that reads, "Happy Holi everyone!"

Bhumi Pednekar promoted the message of dry Holi as she shared an Instagram post.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wished her fans a very happy Holi by sharing a special video where she is seen the famous Holi song, 'Rang Barse'. She captioned the post as, "May these beautiful colours bring tons of happiness and love into your lives Wishing you all a vibrant and happy Holi! With gratitude, SSK."

Anil Kapoor extended Holi greetings on Twitter and wrote, "May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!"

May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 10, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video on Twitter where he is seen shaking a leg in a Holi setup. He captioned the post as, "Here's to a day full of colours, laughter and mithai!! Have fun guys but also be safe. Happy Holi!"

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, Kajal Aggarwal, Randeep Hooda, Esha Deol and several other stars also extended Holi wishes to the fans on the auspicious occasion.