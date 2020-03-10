Holi 2020: How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are celebrating the festival of colours

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday evening treated us to pictures of how the Bachchans' celebrated Holika Dahan. She shared a set of pictures - one with daughter Aaradhya and the other two of the bonfire during Holika - and wishes everyone on Holi.

"Happy Holi to all. Love and light," Aishwarya captioned her post. The mother-daughter duo was dressed casually for the celebrations and happily cheered for the photo. Aishwarya takes the selfie with Aaradhya set against the backdrop of the bonfire. Take a look:

Aishwarya is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya was born to them in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya, who was last seen in 'Fanney Khan', is all set to collaborate yet again with Mani Ratnam for a film titled 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 10. It marks the victory of good over evil. On the eve of Holi, Holika Dahan is organised at various places. While on the main festival of Holi Milan, people celebrate the day by smearing colours on each other and exchanging sweets, the festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated in a different way by setting a holy bonfire termed as 'Holika'.

Holi celebrations this year is marred by the coronavirus fear. Large gatherings have been called off due to the outbreak.