Holi 2020: When Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif partied together - See pics

New Delhi: Holi called for a party for Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, who were spotted at filmmaker Aarti Shetty's Holi bash on Tuesday. Alia and Ranbir wore matching white outfits and arrived together. The much-in-love couple was deeply engrossed in a conversation and refrained from posing for the cameras. Katrina Kaif was also dressed in her festive best and smiles as the paps on duty spotted her.

Here are the pictures from the party.

Varun was spotted arriving at the party in the afternoon along with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their work-in-progress film 'Brahmastra'. The couple hasn't yet spoken openly about their relationship but is often spotted together on each other's family events and holidays. They are almost a fixture by each other's side now.

As of now, both Alia and Ranbir are busy completing 'Brahmastra' schedule. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' while Ranbir has 'Shamshera' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, before dating Alia, Ranbir was in a relationship with Katrina for over six years. On the professional front, they worked together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani', 'Rajneeti' and 'Jagga Jasoos'