Hollywood actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, urges people to stay home and be pragmatic

Taking to Twitter, Idris Elba said: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

London: Hollywood actor Idris Elba announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the British actor said: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic," he added.

The star also posted a video with his wife, Sabrina, where he said that he was tested last Friday after someone he had been exposed to tested positive, variety.com reported.

"Look, this is serious," the UK actor warned, adding: "Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.

"We live in a divided world right now - we can all feel it...It's been bulls**t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other."

The Golden-Globe winning star of BBC's "Luther" and Marvel's "Avengers" joins a list of actors who have tested positive for the virus recently, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju of "Game of Thrones" and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, said Variety in a report.

