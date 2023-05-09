topStoriesenglish2605323
NewsLifestylePeople
ROBERT DE NIRO

Hollywood Actor Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child At 79

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro confirmed that he has welcomed seventh child at the age of 79.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hollywood Actor Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child At 79

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recently shared that he has welcomed his seventh child. The veteran actor confirmed the news to ET Canada while promoting his upcoming film 'About My Father'. "I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he said while talking about fatherhood.    

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't." When the interviewer asked about his six children, he corrected, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared with People, however, he did not reveal any details about the gender of the baby or any other thing.

The Oscar winner is blessed with six children. The actor and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, reported People. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!