Hollywood Actor Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child At 79

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recently shared that he has welcomed his seventh child. The veteran actor confirmed the news to ET Canada while promoting his upcoming film 'About My Father'. "I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he said while talking about fatherhood.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't." When the interviewer asked about his six children, he corrected, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared with People, however, he did not reveal any details about the gender of the baby or any other thing.

The Oscar winner is blessed with six children. The actor and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, reported People.