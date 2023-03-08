topStoriesenglish2581084
BEN AFFLECK

Hollywood Couple Ben Affleck, JLo Are 'Set To Buy $64 Million Mansion'

The couple are thought to be in escrow for the Pacific Palisades home after pulling out of purchasing a cheaper property worth $34.5 million in the same area, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 07:40 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly looking at buying an eight-bedroom mansion worth $64 million.

The couple are thought to be in escrow for the Pacific Palisades home after pulling out of purchasing a cheaper property worth $34.5 million in the same area, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The prestigious location is part of an elite neighbourhood where only the richest in society can afford to live. The new mansion comes with a massive eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It features an 800-square foot gym, professional media room, and game room.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', JLo and Ben will be able to relax in a sprawling pool spa which offers canyon-side views, before warming up at their very own firepit area. The property also comes with a separate guest house for visitors to stay in, which contains a Japanese-style soaking tub.

Jennifer and Ben have been spotted visiting the property on multiple occasions.

A source told TMZ the pair have been making frequent visits to the home to look for any changes they might want to make once the sale is finalised. They're also said to have given the previous property the same scrutinising treatment. The insider added that the couple will have no trouble affording the $64 million mansion after Ben sold his Pacific Palisades mansion for around $30 million.

JLo is also in the process of selling her Bel-Air home which is currently in escrow with a possible buyer for $39 million.

