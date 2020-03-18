हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jared Leto

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on meditation retreat, missed coronavirus news

Jared Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc," he wrote. 

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on meditation retreat, missed coronavirus news
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jaredleto

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jared Leto was on a silent meditation retreat and totally missed out on the coronavirus pandemic news.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc," he wrote. "We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," reports cnn.com.

The actor is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and told his followers he "Walked out yesterday into a very different world."

"One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing -- to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up.

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

Leto was scheduled to be next seen in his starring role in the film "Moribus."

Tags:
Jared LetoCoronavirusJared Leto post
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Janhvi Kapoor is Ananya Panday's biggest competition, here's what she said

Must Watch

PT20M36S

Watch Debate: Madhya Pradesh govt crisis will end after SC's decision?