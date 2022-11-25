'Homegrown stories about women- I love that kind of storytelling...,' says Ektaa R Kapoor

New Delhi: Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor is undoubtedly a leading lady in the entertainment industry who has redefined the world with her pathbreaking stories. With her kind of storytelling, Ektaa has given innumerable serials, films, and web series that showcased a bigger picture of women in modern times. The stories that widely cover different viewpoints concerning the position of women in society.

Women have always been the CenterPoint of Ektaa's story. Courageously, the entrepreneur lady has carried the viewpoint of women on the screen with sheer creativity. During an interview with a leading magazine, Ektaa spoke about her idea of addressing such compelling women-centric stories to the audience. She said, "Beyond the fact that I want to support my own gender, the fact that this is a country wherein the house and the remote of the house belongs to the women, beyond the point where half the population is female - comes the absolute belief that stories about women are far more juicy, far more entertaining and far more multi-dimensional than stories about men."

"You make stories about women and you realize the actual meaning of multitasking and navigation. Homegrown stories about women - I love that kind of storytelling the most." She added further.

While she has been the epitome of experimenting in the field with different kinds of stories, She has ensured to not put herself in a box and deliver content that never stays in one, either. For example, When she gave, Pagglait, she also did Married Women, the year she did Udta Punjab, she also did Naagin and when she did Lootera, she also did Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Every time she did a clutter-breaking piece of cinema, she balanced it out with a huge massy show.

Moreover, talking about Ektaa's future lineups, she has Dream Girl 2, The Buckingham Murders, U-Turn, and The Crew in the pipeline.