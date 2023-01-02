Honey Singh's girlfriend Tina Thadani plants a kiss on his cheek as he sings 'Meri jaan' for her- Watch

topStoriesenglish
Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a loved-up video with his girlfriend Tina Thadani as he celebrated the New Year with her.

He took to Instagram, where he is seen singing 'Meri jaan' for her in the video. Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote: "Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lover's season not hater's season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

In the clip, he is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina, who featured in his music video 'Paris Ka Trip', grooves behind him and gives a kiss on his nose as he sings 'Meri Jaan' for her.

Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi.

