Honoured to share stage with PM Modi: Yami Gautam

Yami, the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, also exchanged pleasantries with the PM.

Honoured to share stage with PM Modi: Yami Gautam

Dharamshala: Actress Yami Gautam, who attended a two-day global investors' meet at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, says she feels honoured to be a part of the event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was a humbling experience to share the stage with our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur. It's the unified efforts of the overall development that's finally being realised, and I am thrilled to be a part of this event that is working towards evolving Himachal into a stronger state with better infrastructure, job opportunities and monetary benefits.

"It's a great initiative by the state government to help expand the economic, financial and environmental avenues through this," Yami said.

Yami, the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, also exchanged pleasantries with the PM.

The meet is being held to showcase investment opportunities in the state.

 

PM ModiYami GautamDharamshalaHimachal Pradesh
