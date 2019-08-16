close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Hope people remember 'Mission Mangal' for long: Sharman Joshi

"We put a lot of effort into making this film and we always hoped the audience would love it because we loved it while making it," said Sharman Joshi.

Hope people remember &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; for long: Sharman Joshi
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

Mumbai: Actor Sharman Joshi, who plays a pivotal role in 'Mission Mangal', wants people to remember the film for a long time.

"We put a lot of effort into making this film and we always hoped the audience would love it because we loved it while making it," said Sharman.

He added: "The reaction has been overwhelming so far and it's only been one day yet. The entire cast is thrilled with the response and we hope people will remember this movie for the longest of time," he said.

"Mission Mangal", stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen along with Sharman Joshi. The film is based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), made possible by a primarily all-woman team of scientists in 2013.

The film released on Independence Day and has raked in over Rs 29 crore on day one.

Tags:
Mission MangalSharman Joshiakshay kumar mission mangal
Next
Story

Miley Cyrus is 'sad and disappointed' post-split from Liam Hemsworth

Must Watch

PT22M44S

Taal Thok Ke: All you need to know about Uniform Civil Code