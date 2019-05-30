close

Jeetendra

Hopeful of seeing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister till I''m alive: Jeetendra

The veteran actor today attended the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Hopeful of seeing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister till I&#039;&#039;m alive: Jeetendra
File photo

New Delhi: Yesteryear actor Jeetendra on Thursday said as long as he lives, he is "hopeful to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister" of the country.

"As long as I am alive I am hopeful to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India, Jeetendra said while speaking to media here before attending the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The actor further said, "It is a historic moment. I am a big follower and an ardent fan of Modiji. I think the country is in beautiful hands."

"I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," he added.

As Narendra Modi is all set to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the second time in a row, various B-Town celebrities are flying in to attend the event including Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, BJP MP Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Jeetendra Narendra Modi
