Horoscope for February 9 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aeries should keep quiet and Aquarius should step out of your comfort zone

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Communication is key, but you might not be able to get that around your head today. On the off chance that you make a mountain out of a molehill, be ready for it to backfire. You probably won't be in the best state of mind, however, if you keep a control on your tongue, none of this will happen. It’s best to stay quiet today Aries.

Taurus

Today you will realize all the good things in life. You will appreciate your job, and you will appreciate your loved ones. You’re feeling quite lucky today Taurus, and well, luck is with you if you believe! Focus on positive outcomes today, but make sure you have a backup plan for whatever you plan on doing.

Gemini

Be straightforward with yourself about your money related impediments today. Pick to spare rather than spend. You might want to go out of your way and take care of your health as well. With Covid everywhere, it’s best you take that immunity shot to keep your healthy juices flowing.

Cancer

There's no lounging around today! Through and through, you'll have to get up and get going. An activity stuffed day is coming up, with movement and business. However, you might face a little bit of a strain with your partner. But don’t worry, just talk to them and tell them how you’re feeling. Your emotions are your best asset, so put them to good use.

Leo

Your desire for everything expensive makes you as royal as you are. Lucky for you, your finances are pretty good today, which means that you’re going to be able to spend that extra money on an outfit you’ve been wanting, or maybe something else? You might want to go out and meet a couple of friends too, just to get out of the work space.

Virgo

Has somebody been swarming your space of late? You don't need to be mean about it, however it's OK to support yourself. Regardless of whether it's a houseguest that has exceeded their welcome or an associate that won't disregard you, put this individual in their place.

Libra

Sometimes you need to get rid of old tradition, and today is one of those days to do so. Not everyone might agree with you, but it’s okay Libra. Sometimes, you need to agree with others too. It’s a great day to show people that you’re in sync with them, and that you can listen to their ideas and opinions too.

Scorpio

Are you ready to leap? Remember that thing that seemed too scary to do a while back at work? Well, it’s time to do it now. By the end of the day, you will find yourself satisfied with all the decisions you’ve made during the day. Trust your gut today Scorpio, as luck is in your cards.

Sagittarius

While you will in general adopt a useful strategy to cherish, today you might engage some unusual thoughts. Try not to wander excessively a long way from the standard, be that as it may, since your accomplice might be tossed by the difference in pace. Be inventive, yet not wild.

Capricorn

The appreciation you’ve been looking for at work is going to come to you today. Your superiors will finally see what you’ve been doing. But Cap, it’s not good to keep your entire mind here. Why don’t you go out and be with yourself for a while? This will be good for your mental health.

Aquarius

You might be attracted to weird things today, especially those you’ve never even thought about. This is a sign to step out of your comfort zone and do something that will not only shock you, but leave everyone else around you in awe. It’s good to try something different, and today is the day to do that.

Pisces

See, analyze, and think twice before you speak today. You want to make sure your words are not hurting anyone. At work, you might seem a little too prissy, so try to tone that down. Your parents are craving your attention, so make sure you spend some time with them today, even if its through a video call.