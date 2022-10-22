NewsLifestylePeople
Hot couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal add sparkle to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash - PICS

Katrina Kaif will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, followed by the magnum opus Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a grand gala Diwali bash for his industry friends. If there's one couple in tinsel town that always make heads turn, solely because of how gorgeous they look together - it's got be Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The lovebirds are the perfect fashionista couple and complement each other to perfection! The duo sparkled at Manish Malhotra's big Diwali party, which had many other starts in attendance. 

Katrina opted for a pretty embellished saree, which had hues of sea green and turquoise and looked absolutely scintillating and drop-dead gorgeous! Vicky on the other hand went in for a dapper classic black sherwani and looked flamboyant as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The paparazzi love to capture the power couple of VicKat and why not! The good-looking duo always grabs eyeballs and takes the internet by storm with their charm, making them "couple goals". 

On the work front Katrina Kaif will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, followed by the magnum opus Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. With such an interesting line up, her fans are awaiting her upcoming releases with bated breath.

