Hot! Nia Sharma Sets Internet On Fire In Bold White Dress At Birthday Bash, Check Out Her Latest Look

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to be one of the hottest celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is known for her bold avatar and hot fashion sense. Her pipping hot looks often set the internet on fire and leave her fans gushing. On September 17, the 'Naagin' actress hosted a birthday bash and invited some of her close friends to celebrate the occasion.



Nia arrived at the party with good friends Amrin, Arjun Bijlani, and his wife Neha Swami. While most of the guests at the party were dressed up in black, the birthday girl arrived in a stylish white dress. As she made her way to the venue, she left viewers begging for mercy. A video shared by paparazzi showed Nia in a white plunging neckline dress with a halter neck. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and accessorized her look with a blue bag.



Check out her latest look from her birthday bash:

A few weeks back, Nia jetted off to California with her mother Usha for a mini-vacation. The actress made sure to keep her fans updated by regularly dropping photos and videos from her exotic holiday. A few days back, she hit the headlines after she shared a sizzling look of her in a racy white monokini. The actress was also seen riding a cycle as she turned up the heat in a stylish pink monokini. Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. Nia Sharma is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.



Nia made her TV debut in 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010. She became a household name with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin'. Nia won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made' In India which was a special edition in 2020.



She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. She was also seen on Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest.

