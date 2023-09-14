trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662367
AAMIR KHAN

Hot Scoop: Aamir Khan And Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Date Locked?

Ira Khan's Wedding Date, Venue: Aamir Khan and former wife Reena Dutta's darling daughter Ira is all set to get married to fiance Nupur Shikhare.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hot Scoop: Aamir Khan And Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Date Locked? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and former wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is all set to marry her fiance Nupur Shikhare next year. The latest buzz right now is that the wedding date has been locked. Ira Khan got engaged to boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in November last year. 

According to several fan pages on social media and a report in E Times, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will have a court wedding on January 3 next year. In one of the earlier interviews, Ira had said that although the couple wants to get married on this particular date (Jan 3) but the year is not decided.


The wedding celebrations will take place at Udaipur, reportedly and it is going to be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. 

In related news, Aamir Khan was recently pictured on Wednesday night with Reena Dutta as he stepped out of a store in Mumbai. The couple who was married for over 16 years, made a rare appearance and even posed for paps. 

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

The pretty girl is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer. Ira Khan made her relationship official with her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021.

