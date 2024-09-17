Hot Scoop: Avneet Kaur Heading To London For A New Project?

New Delhi: After making her name as a TV actress, child artiste and digital content creator, Avneet Kaur has taken her big steps into the world of movies. A source close shared, “Avneet is traveling to London for an exciting, new development in her career with big Hollywood players involved. She’s the only one chosen from India, and that’s incredible. We cannot share exact details, but it would be interesting to see how Avneet is involved in this in the coming days.”

She even dropped a hint of sorts on Instagram with her caption reading: Taking off something super special coming soon can’t wait to share more!!!!! #blessed #comingsoon Styling @kmundhe4442

Earlier this year, she became the youngest Indian actress to walk the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where she unveiled the poster for her international film Love in Vietnam. The poster launch at the global event solidified her position as one of India’s most promising young talents, making her a trailblazer for the next generation of actors on the global stage.

The young actress has a massive fan base who adore her sartorial choices and often drop appreciation comments on her social media timeline.