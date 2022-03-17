Hot Scoop! Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor to marry second time, dating this NRI businessman?

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her NRI businessman boyfriend, reportedly. The buzz is strong that the Baby Doll singer is slated to get married to a London-based NRI, Gautam, in May 2022.

Kanika Kapoor has not made an official statement regarding her wedding as yet. It seems like a hush-hush affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

Several reports suggest the two had been dating each other for over a year and are now all set to tie the knot.

Kanika was earlier married to Raj Chandok from 1998 to 2012. Raj was also an NRI based in London. Together, they have three kids - a son and 2 daughters respectively.

ETimes got in touch in Tarun Garg and he confirmed the news saying, "I'm really happy about Kanika's marriage. I'm very fond of her and we bond well when we meet. We are both incorrigible foodies, both from UP, and she began her career with 'Baby Doll', which is from a film 'Ragini MMS 2' I co-produced. She has always been gracious to credit me for her Bollywood innings. I wish her the best."

Kanika Kapoor shot to fame with Baby Doll song starring Sunny Leone from Ragini MMS 2. Ever since she has sung several chartbuster numbers including Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Premika, Desi Look, Da Da Dasse, Beat Pe Booty and others. She also sang the Hindi version of the Pushpa song Oo Antava.