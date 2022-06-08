Hot Scoop! Bigg Boss lovers Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat break-up?

New Delhi: The much-in-love Bigg Boss OTT couple, actress Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have reportedly called it quits and decided to part ways. As soon as the news surfaced online, fans of the stars were left heartbroken. Although, nothing has been officially conveyed by the couple as yet.

SHAMITA SHETTY AND RAQESH BAPAT BREAK-UP?

According to a Filmfare report, unconfirmed sources revealed that Shamita and Raqesh have decided to amicably part ways. They will however continue to remain friends. Also, the couple shot for a music video recently which will be announced soon.

Soon social media pages were abuzz with the reports of Shamita and Raqesh breaking up.

HOW FANS REACTED TO SHAMIRA SPLIT NEWS:

The Shamira fans (the couple was fondly known by that name) expressed shock and disappointment at the news and shared their first reactions. Check out here:

Sometime back, reports of Shamira breaking up surfaced on social media but the couple rubbished the rumours by appearing together at multiple events in the city and happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, hosted by Karan Johar. The two back then openly expressed their feelings for each-other and fans loved their chemistry.