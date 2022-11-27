topStoriesenglish
FATIMA SANA SHAIKH

Hot Scoop: Fatima Sana Shaikh drops hints at marriage plans, here's how Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reacted

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently dropped some jaw-dropping photos from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement ceremony. The 'Dangal' actress picked a bohemian look for the ceremony and stunned in a white halter tassel top and white Schiffli embellished pants. She shared a bunch of photos from the engagement ceremony on social media, giving a detailed look at her tie-up top from the back. 

Nov 27, 2022

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently dropped some jaw-dropping photos from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement ceremony. The 'Dangal' actress picked a bohemian look for the ceremony and stunned in a white halter tassel top and white Schiffli embellished pants. She shared a bunch of photos from the engagement ceremony on social media, giving a detailed look at her tie-up top from the back. 

Fatima posed near a vintage blue car and flaunted her overall look. However, other than her captivating look, it was her captain that drew people's attention. Her post left her fans wondering if she has marriage on her mind. "To do or Knot to do, That is the question..." she captioned the playful pics while showing off details of the tie-up top.

Soon after she dropped the post, netizens flooded the comments section with questions if the actress planning to get married. Notably, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan also reacted to her post and dropped several heart-eyed emojis. 

Rhea Chakraborty also reacted to her post with several emoticons. 

However, some netizens trolled the actress over her post and dropped some nasty comments. One wrote, "Vo already do shadiyan kar chuka hai aur ek British writer ke bachche ka baap hai. Bharosa mat karna."

Another one wrote, "New bride for Mr.Khan."

One comment read, "Amir ke garage me photo shoot bhi kar liya."

A user claimed that the vintage car that Fatima posed against in the photos, is owned by none other than Aamir Khan. "the ambassador car own by Amir khan."

Fatima's 'knot' post comes days after Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt's daughter Ira Khan exchanged rings with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Fatima, who shared a close bond with Aamir Khan and his family, was among the guests who attended the ceremony. 

She was also seen celebrating Ira Khan's pool-themed birthday with the entire Khan-parivaar, including Aamir Khan, Reena Dutt, Kiran Rao, Nupur Shikhare, Azad Rao Khan and others. 

Speaking of Aamir, he announced his separation with Kiran Rao back in July 2021 after 15 years of their marriage. The ex-couple shares a 10-year-old boy Azad Rao Khan. The trio was recently captured at Mumbai airport as they jetted out of the city on a family vacation.

