Hot Scoop! Is Ananya Panday DATING Aditya Roy Kapur, their viral balcony pic from Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash sparks rumours - Proof

New Delhi: We saw how Karan Johar on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' did try to dig out some scoop on Ananay Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's current relationship status. And looks like now, the cat is out of the bag. Recently, at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, a viral picture of the duo at the balcony chit-chatting while other celebs click selfies has caught up the internet.

So what happened was, actress Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by Kriti Sanon. In one of the selfies, where Neha and Angad posed with Kriti Sanon, netizens spotted Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur standing at one cosy corner busy in a deep conversation.

And it was enough for fans to speculate that they are a hot couple!

Aditya Roy Kapur also attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash and was seen a day back at Manish Malhotra's party where Ananya was also present. They even posed for the shutterbugs but the actress quickly got back inside.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda.