NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

Hot Scoop! Is Ananya Panday DATING Aditya Roy Kapur, their viral balcony pic from Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash sparks rumours - Proof

Aditya Roy Kapur also attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash and was seen a day back at Manish Malhotra's party where Ananya was also present. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop! Is Ananya Panday DATING Aditya Roy Kapur, their viral balcony pic from Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash sparks rumours - Proof

New Delhi: We saw how Karan Johar on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' did try to dig out some scoop on Ananay Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's current relationship status. And looks like now, the cat is out of the bag. Recently, at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, a viral picture of the duo at the balcony chit-chatting while other celebs click selfies has  caught up the internet. 

So what happened was, actress Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by Kriti Sanon. In one of the selfies, where Neha and Angad posed with Kriti Sanon, netizens spotted Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur standing at one cosy corner busy in a deep conversation. 

And it was enough for fans to speculate that they are a hot couple!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Aditya Roy Kapur also attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash and was seen a day back at Manish Malhotra's party where Ananya was also present. They even posed for the shutterbugs but the actress quickly got back inside. 

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda. 

Live Tv

Ananya PandayAditya Roy KapurDiwali 2022bollywood diwali partiesManish Malhotraananya panday boyfriendAnanya Panday viral pic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles