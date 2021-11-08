हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Hot scoop! Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Roka held on Diwali at Kabir Khan’s home?

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a private Roka ceremony on Diwali at film director Kabir Khan's home.

Hot scoop! Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Roka held on Diwali at Kabir Khan’s home?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Both the actors have been denying the stories, but now, it looks like the air will be cleared once and for all, for the good of both. Sources close to the actors have said that the two had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali. It took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families.

Katrina is reported to have been joined by her mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif, Vicky's side was completed by his mother Veena Kaushal, his father, the renowned action director Sham Kaushal, and the actor's brother Sunny.

Diwali being an auspicious day, the two families decided to make the most of the occasion by organising the ceremony, with Kabir and his wife Mini Mathur playing the hosts. The big buzz now is that the actors will tie the knot in Rajasthan later this December, but they haven't sent out any invites, nor made any phone calls to friends.

On the work front, Katrina will resume shooting for 'Tiger 3' and Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur'.

