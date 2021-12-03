Hot Scoop! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding picture rights sold to an international magazine?

New Delhi: The buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is palpable. From not inviting exes Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to banning mobile phones at the venue - all is making headlines. Well, the latest bit of goss doing the rounds is them selling off their photo rights to a leading international magazine.

According to the Instant Bollywood social media page, Vic-Kat might have sold the wedding pictures rights to a top magazine. They wrote: Unlike Nickyanka or DeepVeer, who shared their wedding pictures immediately on the Gram, Vicky and Katrina’s fans might have to wait a little longer to see VicKat’s dreamy wedding pictures!

Recently, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, in an interview with India Today, said, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.

There have been many updates and scoops regarding the Vic-Kat wedding in the past few days but the duo has refrained from commenting on it.

Apparently, many reports claim a leaked guest list with names including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Shashank Khaitan among others.

The buzz is strong that Katrina and Vicky will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before flying to Rajasthan for their gala wedding. The couple will reportedly host a reception back home for their Bollywood friends.