Hot Scoop: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's BIG fat Punjabi wedding in February 2023?

New Delhi: Bollywood's good-looking couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted flying off to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year's celebrations. But what's making news right now is not their vacay news but rather the wedding bells. Reports are abuzz with their palace wedding news suggesting that the couple will tie the knot in Jaisalmer next year in February.

ETimes reported about the wedding date being February 6 and that the wedding will take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. Later, many social media pages took up the news about this development and shared it online. Netizens reacted to the wedding news and thronged the comments section. Instant Bollywood shared the news originally attributing it to ETimes. "As per a report in ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to tie the knot on 6th February 2023. The wedding will be held at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The pre-wedding functions of Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet will be held on 4th February and 5th of February respectively. The nuptials will take place on the 6th!"

Neither Sidharth nor Kiara have commented on the wedding news so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She has RC 15, co-starring Ram Charan which is being directed by S Shankar and will be released in multiple languages.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Thank God. He will next be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He also has Yodha in the pipeline.