Hot Scoop: Malavika Mohanan Follows Strict Fitness Routine For Sardar 2

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Malavika Mohanan is all set to perform some heavy-duty action scenes in her upcoming film Sardar 2. For the movie, the actress has reportedly ditched her regular diet and taken on a new fitness routine.

Sources close to the film reveal that the Thangalaan actress is following a strict workout and fitness regimen. Revealing some details about her fitness prep for Sardar 2 the source says, “Malavika has gone all out for Sardar 2. She’s been training twice a day, with strength and endurance exercises in the mornings, followed by flexibility workouts like Pilates and yoga in the evenings.”

Apart from the work out extra attention is being given to her diet. Adding that she’s on a protein heavy diet, the source adds, “On top of that, she’s sticking to a protein-rich diet. She has cut down on carbs and any junk food. She’s anyway very particular about what she eats. So this is just an addition to her daily diet.”

To stay fit and easily execute the action scenes she is also getting massages. “Malavika is very determined to pull of these action scenes. So she is getting regular deep-tissue massages to stay in top shape. Her dedication is clear—she’s doing everything she can to make sure she’s physically prepared for this role, and it’s already showing in her performance."

Recently the actress also shared on her social media page to give fans a glimpse of her prep for the action scenes. Sardar 2 also stars Karthi in a dual role and is set to release in 2025.