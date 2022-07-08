NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Hot Scoop: Manushi Chhillar to star in an action film after Samrat Prithviraj!

Manushi Chhillar is rumoured to be paired opposite the young heartthrob Vicky Kaushal in her second film which is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made her starry debut in Bollywood with YRF's period drama Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. The ethereal beauty has now reportedly signed another big-ticket film. And this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe! Details of the project are under wraps but we know that she signed this massive project just days after her debut film was released! 


A well-placed trade source says, “Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerised everyone with her screen presence in Samrat Prithviraj in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

Manushi is rumoured to be paired opposite the young heartthrob Vicky Kaushal in her second film which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The makers are yet to announce this project officially.

 

 

