Hot Scoop: Meera Chopra Is All Set To Tie The Knot In March, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Meera Chopra is all set to marry next month, we just got our hands on the wedding Dates and the internet is going gaga over it.

Meera Chopra, the actress celebrated for her acting prowess in "Section 375," along with her recent performance in 'Safed,' is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in her life as she is all set to tie the knot next month, on the 11th and 12th of March in the Royal City of Jaipur.

While the identity of her soon-to-be spouse is yet to be revealed, the excitement for the wedding is palpable as the preparations has begun.

While the details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, the preparations have begun in full swing as per the details as her team has revealed. Meera will soon be joining the Bollywood married couple clan, while we are still awaiting the wedding venue, designer and festivity details, we can't wait to see this next Bollywood wedding and what it has in store.

The buzz surrounding Meera Chopra's marriage has already sparked curiosity among fans and the Industry alike.