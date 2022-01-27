Hot Scoop! Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted a divorce

New Delhi: The buzz around Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation refuses to settle in. Fans still adore the couple and that explains why rumours about their alleged patch-up often grab the headlines. However, first time ever, the veteran actor and Sam's father-in-law Nagarjuna has reacted to the development.

According to IndiaGlitz.com, Nagarjuna in a recent interview revealed how it was Samantha who first filed for a divorce. "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to the family's reputation., said he.

"Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that," said he as quoted by the website.

Meanwhile, in one of his interviews with Bollywood Hungama, Naga Chaitanya was asked to name an actress he shares best his on-screen chemistry with, and he took his ex-wife Samantha's name.

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.