Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774070
NewsLifestylePeople
NAVYA NANDA

Hot Scoop: Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Break-Up After Dating For 2 Years?

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Break-Up After Dating For 2 Years? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Tinseltown is buzzing right now with the latest break-up news of Gen-Z star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the young couple has called it quits after dating for almost 2 years. The reason is not known but the break-up has been done amicably. 

NAVYA NANDA-SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI ROMANCE ENDS

Several Bollywood pages have shared the news on social media, leaving fans a bit 'shocked'. Although Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi never really made their relationship official they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other's Instagram posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FilmyCook (@filmycook)

NAVYA NANDA'S PROFESSIONAL GROWTH

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. Navya turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people assumed her to joining the glamour world of Bollywood, she instead talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health. Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020. 

She works towards her social welfare organisations and also is a podcast host on her show titled 'What the Hell Navya'. 

Siddhant meanwhile was seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He has 'Yudhra', co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?