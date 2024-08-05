Hot Scoop: Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Break-Up After Dating For 2 Years?

New Delhi: The Tinseltown is buzzing right now with the latest break-up news of Gen-Z star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the young couple has called it quits after dating for almost 2 years. The reason is not known but the break-up has been done amicably.

NAVYA NANDA-SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI ROMANCE ENDS

Several Bollywood pages have shared the news on social media, leaving fans a bit 'shocked'. Although Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi never really made their relationship official they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other's Instagram posts.

NAVYA NANDA'S PROFESSIONAL GROWTH

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. Navya turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people assumed her to joining the glamour world of Bollywood, she instead talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health. Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.

She works towards her social welfare organisations and also is a podcast host on her show titled 'What the Hell Navya'.

Siddhant meanwhile was seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He has 'Yudhra', co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in the pipeline.