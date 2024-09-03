New Delhi: The B-Town newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming movie together 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' has reportedly landed in trouble. It has been learnt that the film has landed in legal soup with Adlabs over infringing on the copyright of other movies whose rights are owned by the production house.

Adlabs has filed a complaint against Vishal Rana and Echelon Productions alleging that their film 'Tu hai meri Kiran' is infringing the copyright vested in the original films Caller (2011) and Call (2019), rights of which have been exclusively acquired by Adlabs for valuable consideration.

In the past, Adlabs has sent legal notices to Echelon and has now filed a complaint before the IFTPC calling upon Echelon to disclose the script of the film and refrain from creating third-party rights in the film

The actor-couple wrapped up the final schedule of the film in June. Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in 'Double XL'.

No official statement has been made by the actors or the production house as yet.