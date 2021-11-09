Hot Scoop! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding NOT happening this year? Check dates

New Delhi: Bollywood's hottest and most-talked about couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's impending wedding has been making the buzz for quite some time now. Earlier, reports suggested that the duo is planning to take the plunge in December, but now it looks like the Ranlia fans will have to wait a little longer.

According to famous celeb pap Viral Bhayani's latest Instagram post, Ranbir and Alia's wedding has been pushed to April 2022. He wrote: The marriage of the year is not going to be #aliabhatt and #ranbirkapoor but #vickykaushal and #katrinakaif The latest we hear is that their wedding is now pushed to next year due to their work commitments. We snapped Ranbir at a clinic and Alia at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official after coming together at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception. The two have been dating for around two years now and are often spotted together.

The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra' on the work front. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success.

Brahmastra is the first part of the trilogy and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.