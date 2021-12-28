Hot Scoop! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and former husband Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof?

Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Goa with her gal pals and having a fun time ahead of New Year's. The latest buzz right now is that Sam was recently spotted at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad and former husband and actor Naga Chaitanya was also present in the same premises.

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, they were there for respective work purposes and their paths did not cross each other. Sam was shooting for her upcoming venture Yashoda while Naga Chaitanya shot for his actioner titled Bangarraju, with father Nagarjuna.

In October this year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. Breaking a million hearts, here's what ChaySam wrote in a joint statement shared on social media:

To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.