Shah Rukh Khan

Hot Scoop: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to shoot Pathan song at the picturesque Mallorca in Europe!

SRK and Deepika Padukone head to Mallorca in Europe to shoot a grand song for Pathan.

Hot Scoop: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to shoot Pathan song at the picturesque Mallorca in Europe!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback after a brief hiatus with YRF's Pathan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in lead roles opposite SRK.  The latest buzz right now is that a massive song shoot will be taking place in Europe, Mallorca.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting an electrifying song set in one of the most expensive and exquisite travel destinations of Europe, Mallorca!
 
“The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Sid Anand and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal! Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz (a stunning port city) and Vejer De La Frontera (one of the most picturesque hilltop town’s in Europe). The team will be in Spain from October 10th to the 31st,” informs a trade source. 
 
“No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven’t been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time! Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film,” adds a trade source. 
 
SRK and Deepika will be presented in a never seen before manner in this big scale song. “Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting,” says the source.
 
“When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot to say the least,” adds the trade source.

Pathan will hit the screens next year.

 

