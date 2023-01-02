Hot Scoop! Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain call off relationship after 2 years of dating? Here's what we know

NEW DELHI: Actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who had been going around for quite a while now, are reportedly no longer a couple anymore. If reports are to be believed, Tara, who was dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain, has broken up with her beau. The reports of their break up comes days after Tara was found missing from Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch. Tara was seen attending Kapoor's renowned get-together back in 2020 and 2021. The actress had made her relationship official with Aadar in 2020.

However, a source told ET that Tara and Aadar have broken up. The source claimed, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They're both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." However, the reason behind their break-up remains unknown.

Their split is most likely to leave their fans surprised.

Tara and Aadar occasionally shared photos with each other on social media. On his birthday in August 2022, Tara had shared an adorable photo of Aadar and was also seen attending parties with him. They also used to jet off to exotic locations to spend quality time with each other.

Tara, who was last seen in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', has recently wrapped the shoot of 'Apurva'. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles.