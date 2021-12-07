Hot scoop! Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ during their Sangeet ceremony

New Delhi: It's happening! While the rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, the two had remained tight-lipped and never confirmed the news. Now that Katrina and Vicky with their respective families have reached the wedding venue, the cat is out of the bag. The couple will get hitched on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. But prior to that, they will have a lavish Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony.

According to reports, it is going to be team bride vs team groom at the VicKat wedding. While the families have already rehearsed their performances, it is said that Vicky and Kat will together perform on the romantic number ‘Teri Ore’.

“Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It’s going to be the groom's side vs the bride’s side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track ‘Teri Ore’ is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practise for this event will be done at the venue as well,” reported PinkVilla.

Earlier, photos of Katrina and Vicky leaving for the airport flooded the internet. While Kat looked lovely in an orange sharara set, Vicky looked dapper in a printed shirt and light khaki colour pants. Both of them smiled and waved at the cameras.

The wedding festivities will take place from December 7 to 9. Later, the couple is said to host a lavish reception for their B-Town friends.