Hottie Alert! Malaika Arora Teases Fans With Stunning Mirror Selfie In Bold Satin Gown

New Delhi: B-Town's Chaiya Chaiya girl Malaika Arora is one of the best-dressed celebrities in the tinsel villa. The actress-model and famous television personality never disappoints when it comes to establishing trends and turning heads. Malla recently shared a mirror selfie amid her shoot, dishing out a major style goal. Malaika looked all things ravishing in a one-shoulder satin pink gown.

Malaika is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry, she turns heads with her appearances and bold outfits almost everyday, even her gym looks grab eyeballs often. Actress' mirror selfie today has taken over the internet and fans are in love. Malla looks ravishing in a one-shoulder satin pink ensemble as she graced her fans' feeds with a stunning mirror selfie.

This is not the first time Malaika has made headlines for her looks, she is one of the most fashionable and stunning actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and keeps dropping bombshell pictures of herself. She is often snapped by the paps on her way to the gym and fans feel very inspired by both, her dedication towards fitness and gym looks.

Malaika was recently in the news for her rumorued troubled relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. There were reports that the couple has apparently broken up and Arjun has started seeing comedian and content creator Kusha Kapila. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun addressed the rumours. Last week, the two were spotted together walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai looking all stylish.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for several years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. The two first made a joint appearance when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week and sat next to each other. They also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.