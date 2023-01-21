topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ELNAAZ NOROUZI

Hottie on the beach! Sacred Games star Elnaaz Norouzi soars mercury in bikini, check photos

'Sacred Games' actor Elnaaz Norouzi has been serving some hot looks in stunning beachwear from her Goa vacation. The actress has dropped a series of her photos from the beach. Take a look.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hottie on the beach! Sacred Games star Elnaaz Norouzi soars mercury in bikini, check photos

NEW DELHI: Iranian model-actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who gained fame for her roles as Zoya Mirza in Netflix's dark thriller series 'Sacred Games', has been busy raising mercury on internet. The actress has dropped a series of her stunning photos in sizzling beachwear, thus letting temperature soar. The leggy lass is seen flaunting her perfectly fit and fab body and her sexy curves in itsy-bitsy outfits. 

Elnaaz, who is quit active on social media, and loves sharing her photos with her fans, dropped her pics in a stylish black bikini. She is seen donning a beautiful hat and glasses to protect herself from suntan while she poses for the camera. Flaunting her curves, Elnaaz aced her beachwear and we just can't take our eyes off her. In another picture, she is seen soaking herself under the sun as she takes a selfie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

Sharing photos from her Goan getaway, Elnaaz is all thing sultry in this stylish blue outfit. The actress treated her fans with some sensuous poses while she enjoys her pool session. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

Elnaaz also dropped a jaw-dropping mirror selfie of her in a racy black bikini and we bet, her fans would have been left speechless after seeing this. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

Speaking of her work, Elnaaz has also worked with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in his music video 'Made in India'. She has also been a part of films like 'Maan Jao Naa', 'Khido Khundi', 'Hello Charilie', a special appearance in 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and 'Rashtra Kavach Om'. 

Live Tv

Elnaaz NorouziElnaaz Norouzi bikini picsElnaaz Norouzi hot picsElnaaz Norouzi photosSacred GamesBollywoodEntertainmentactress bikini pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu