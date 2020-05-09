Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda slays in her throwback pole dancing video - Watch

New Delhi: The pretty-looking actress Kriti Kharbanda recently took to Instagram and posted a throwback pole dancing video of hers. She slayed in her act and regretted not fixing a pole at her house. The stunner, it seems has aced the skill on how to smoothly move around the pole.

Kriti wrote in the caption: Throwback to my favourite form of workout! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What’s on your list !? What do u really miss doing!?

Kriti's pole dance act got her an instant reaction and a 'woah' comment from namesake actress Kriti Sanon.

The 'Housefull 4' girls are bonding great and we like it!

Kriti Kharbanda is dating Pulkit Samrat and the happy couple is making the most of this quarantine by spending quality time together.

Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' featuring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela. Next, Kriti has a Tamil film titled 'Vaan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' up for release this year.